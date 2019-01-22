Doug G. Bunch, 82, of Prairie City, passed away at Blue Mountain Hospital on Jan. 17. A celebration of life will be held at the B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge No. 1824 in John Day, Saturday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m. with food provided. A private inurnment will be held at the Prairie City Cemetery on Friday, Jan. 25, at 3 p.m.
Doug was born to Lawrence and Harriett Bunch on Jan. 10, 1937, in Lime, Oregon.
He married Mary Hoff, and they had three children, Matt, Tom, and Michele. He later married his wife of 44 years, Fran Fairbanks. Together they raised her two sons, Mike and Jeff Fairbanks.
Doug worked for the Oregon State Patrol/Fish and Game Department. He retired from the Oregon Telephone Company in 2004. He was initiated into the John Day Elks Lodge in 1960 and was awarded the first “Elk of the Year” of the lodge in 1970. He became a lifetime member in 2003.
He is survived by his children; brothers, Ray, Mike and Lou; and by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws whom he loved very much.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Tom and Duane; and his sister, Darleen.
Memorial donations may be made to the John Day Elks Lodge No. 1824 through Driskill Memorial Chapel at 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To leave an online condolence for Doug’s family, please visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.