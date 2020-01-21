July 23, 1960 — Dec. 22, 2019
Drew Erwin Harmer died on Dec. 22, 2019, at his home in Mt. Vernon, Oregon. A memorial service will be held at the Mt. Vernon Grange on Feb. 8, 2020, at 3 p.m.
Drew was born in Long Beach, California, on July 23, 1960, to Winifred and Donald Harmer. He grew up in Everett, Washington. After attending high school, he joined the Navy for five years. Drew’s hobbies included collecting coins and baseball cards, woodworking and gardening. In addition, he loved the Lord and would regularly be found assembling for worship with his church family. He was also active in the community, helping out at John Day and Prairie City senior centers.
Drew is survived by his brother Ken Harmer and uncles Dale Harmer and Jim Williams.
Drew was preceded in death by his father, Donald, his mother, Winifred and his brothers Russell, Henry and James.
