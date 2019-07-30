Drew Thomas Knowles, age 36, of Mt. Vernon passed away in a single-vehicle accident on July 26. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m., the location of which is pending verification. Please check the Blue Mountain Eagle or the Driskill Memorial Chapel websites for updates. Memorial contributions may be made to The Sons Of Drew Knowles Memorial Fund through the Bank of Eastern Oregon or through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To offer online condolences, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
