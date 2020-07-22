Earl Randall “Randy” Sweek was born in Pendleton, Oregon, to Pauline Grace Peterson and Jack Orlon Sweek on Feb. 28, 1952. Randy spent much of his life in Monument, graduating high school there and raising a family of his own.
Randy spent a 30-year career with the Columbia Power Co-Op as a lineman, a job in which he excelled and enjoyed. He also opened a photography studio in John Day for a period of time and spent about 10 years working winters up at Mt. Bachelor.
It was there that a mutual friend introduced Randy to Jackie Oakley, a wonderful woman he took to be his wife. They were married on March 31, 1990, on their 100 acres just outside of Monument. They went on to have one son, Gabriel Sweek, whom Randy was ever so proud of.
Outside of work, Randy spent his time enjoying the finest things life had to offer. Those things include woodworking, photography, golf, fishing and hunting. He also very much enjoyed traveling, especially traveling to Mexico, where he made friends that today are considered family.
Randy passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Bend, Oregon. He’s leaving behind his wife, Jackie Oakley; his son, Gabriel Sweek; and the many others who adored him and his genuine nature. He is preceded in death by both parents, Jack and Pauline Sweek.
A gathering in memory of Randy will be determined and held at a later date.
Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Visit niswonger-reynolds.com for updated details.
