Eddie Bryan Smith, 81, of Prairie City passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City. A memorial service will be planned for the spring of this year and will be announced closer to that time. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 106 in Prairie City through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To offer online condolences to Eddie’s family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Eddie Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
