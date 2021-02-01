Jan. 1, 1940 – Jan. 22, 2021
Eddie Smith, age 81, passed away Jan. 22, 2021, in Prairie City, Oregon. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021.
Eddie was born Jan. 1, 1940, in Highfill, Arkansas, to Jackson and LuVeta (Trimble) Smith. He went to school in Sweet Home, Oregon. Eddie then enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1958 and returned home in 1962.
He married Latrona Wineger in June of 1965 in Redmond, Oregon. Eddie was self-employed as a medical salesman and continued his career for 30 years before retiring.
Eddie was a volunteer fireman in Sweet Home and Gresham, Oregon. He also enjoyed being Santa for the Shriner’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon. His hobbies included hunting and fishing.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and LuVeta Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Latrona; their three children, Bryan Smith of Raymond, Washington, Kristi Smith and Mary Guthery of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and sister, Sara Fesler of Centralia, Washington.
Memorial contributions can be made to American Legion Post 106 through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
