Aug. 15, 1937 — Dec. 25, 2018
Edgar “Leroy” Duncan, 81, of Prairie City, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 25, at his home.
Leroy was born to Edgar and Nora (Ipok) Duncan in Alley Springs, Missouri, on Aug.15, 1937. He graduated from Redmond High School, in Redmond, Oregon. On Aug. 29, 1958, Leroy married Sharon Beaver in Redmond. They welcomed three children, two daughters and one son.
Leroy worked at D.A.W. Lumber in Redmond for 37 years. He was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation and the N.R.A. Some of his hobbies included spending time outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and riding his ATV.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Nora Duncan; sisters Virginia Cansler, Floy Case and Carol Francis Clark; son-in-law, Edward Petersen; and nephew Scott Case.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sharon Duncan, of Prairie City; son Ken Duncan and daughter Kay Duncan, both of Redmond; daughter Kathy Aquilar of Forest Grove, Oregon; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
