Edith Helen Gooding

Feb. 23, 1923 — March 30, 2019
Edith Helen (Downing) Gooding was born Feb. 23, 1923, in Toledo, Ohio, to Alfred and Loretta Downing. She had a brother, Bud Downing (Alfred Downing II). She lived in the Cincinnati, Ohio, area until 1933. She moved with her parents, brother and grandparents (Millers) on Aug. 1, 1933, in a touring car, settling in Mayor, Arizona, then moved to Prescott in 1936 and then to Cottonwood, Arizona, in 1938.
At age 15, Edith went away to the Phoenix, Arizona, Academy for her high school years. In 1940 she met and married Jim Nash with whom she moved to Sisters, Oregon. They had a daughter, Evelyn Jean Nash (Haberly), who was born April 4, 1941, in Walla Walla, Washington. In 1941 they moved to Laurelwood, Oregon, and in 1945, moved to Dayville. In 1952 Edith and Jim were divorced.
On Oct. 20, 1952, she married the love of her life, Harold Gooding. In 1954, they moved to John Day, Oregon, where she waited tables and worked at Rutter’s Stationary Store. At the time they had the telegram service there. She then went to work for Dr. George Morse until he moved out of the area. Later, she went to work for Rexall Drug Store until she retired in 1976.
She had a strong faith and was a devout member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. She loved her family and her animals. She thoroughly enjoyed people, her friends and family. She passed peacefully at home on March 30 at the age of 96.
She’s preceded in death by her husband, Harold Gooding; daughter, Evelyn Jean Haberly; parents, Loretta (Crook) Downing and Alfred Downing; and brother, Alfred “Bud” Downing.
Survivors include her son-in-law, Byron Haberly; grandson, Gregg Haberly; granddaughter, Lisa Russell (Haberly); four great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
