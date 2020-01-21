Jan. 9, 2020
Edward Eugene Bennett, age 75, of Mt. Vernon, Oregon, passed away on Jan. 9, 2020, at Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day.
Ed was born in Astoria, Oregon, to John and Rosemary Bennett. They moved to Philomath where he went through all school grades. After graduation in 1965, he joined the Forest Service. As he loved to tell, he spent “37 years, 10 months with the USFS with a two-year break for Army duty in Korea.” Ed started in the Alsea district, moved to the Fremont district and then retired in 2000 as timber sales admin for the Malheur district.
He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and crabbing at the coast. But his first love was family and friends.
He is survived by his wife and partner, Judi; children, Sara (Travis) Blowers, Travis (Riccola) Bennett and Kristen (Mike) Stailing; three grandchildren, Garrett and Quentin Blowers and Berlyn Bennett; brother, Jerry (Connie) Bennett; and nephew, Matt.
He will be laid to rest in the family plot in Albany. A celebration of life will be held here at a later date.
To offer an online condolence to the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
