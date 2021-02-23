Sept. 5, 1933 – Feb. 15, 2021
Elberta Jean (Craig) Miller died in Canyon City, Oregon, on Feb. 15, 2021, aged 87 years. She was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Sept. 5, 1933, to John and Erna (Lampshire) Craig. Elberta will be cremated and her memorial will be announced later this year.
Elberta had many occupations during her lifetime. From ages 11-13 she was a bowling pin setter. From ages 13-15 she lied about her age so she could work in a convalescent home. She was a waitress, cook, baker, peach packer and crab shaker. Anything to support her family. While working at Georgia Pacific Lumber, she trained for every job on the mill floor so she could be a utility worker (the first female to do this job at GPL), whose job it was to give all the other workers their breaks. Later in life she got her GED, became a licensed tax preparer and hotel night auditor.
She married Erie Miller on Nov. 8, 1968. She is survived by her husband, Sherry Craig-Miller (Dave), Dallas Ludahl (Scott), Dawn Lewis, Annette Keen, Larry Miller, Marcella Correia (Steve), Sandra Conner (Guy) and Kimberly Wall (Mike). Upon her death she had 26 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Miller; great-grandson, Christopher Hook; and her siblings, Eunice, Estella and Jim.
She was an expert markswoman who loved to fish, hunt, camp, sing, read, and do the New York Times crossword. She hated cooking and housework but was particular about both. Always up for an adventure, when she and Erie retired, they traveled across the country for a month in their touring van. The highlight of their trip was New York City, where they attended “Phantom of the Opera” and “Les Miserable.”
For more details about her life, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
