Elmer Gill, 74, of Prairie City, OR died Thursday, November 11, 2021 at his home. A celebration of life and potluck reception will be held Sunday, November 21st~11 a.m. at the Prairie City Senior Center.
James Elmer Gill was born December 19, 1946 in Pickens, OK. Although his dad was nomadic and did a fair amount of moving, Elmer was mostly raised and educated in Noble OK.
Elmer worked at whatever was available. His love was log cutting, thinning and working in the woods. He also enjoyed ranching and farming.
Elmer met Iva Titus while working on a thinning contract near her home. They were married October 23, 1970 and raised 5 children together.
Elmer was a member of the Shooting Sports Club. He loved hunting, fishing, and trap shooting which had been a favorite since retirement. His favorite color was blue and he had an affinity for Hollyhocks. Elmer was known to say,” everything goes great with a good pot of beans”.
A memorable date in his life was Oct 23, 2020 when he and Iva celebrated 50 years of marriage together. Elmer was a dedicated family man who included his children in the things that he enjoyed. He was an amazing teacher!
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents Orben and Julie Gill; daughter Katie Gill; brothers Wayne, John, Edward, George and Junior Gill.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Iva Gill; daughters Ivie, Julie and Mollie Gill and Jamie Vaughn; brothers Jerry and Paul Gill; sister Patricia Weigle; 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Elmer the family suggests the Grant County Shooting Sports Club through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services PO Box 543 Halfway, Oregon 97814. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
