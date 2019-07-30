Nov. 25, 1916 — July 23, 2019
Elva Ellen Lloyd passed away July 23 at the Blue Mountain Care Center at the age of 102. Graveside services were held July 26 at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Baker City.
Elva was born Nov. 25, 1916, in Heath, Idaho, to George Lewis DeBord and Alice Bell Scouvier. When she was 6 or 7, the family moved to Richland, Oregon.
She married Roy Wright at 16 and had two daughters, Rosalie and Evelyn. They moved to Baker in 1938 but spent most of the time with Roy’s mother and Orrie on their farm, 13 miles below Robinette. They bought an old house in Baker on 15th Street, which they turned into a cozy home. Elva lived there until she moved to the Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City in 2004.
Elva loved gardening and sewing clothes for the girls as well as cooking. She was known as a very good cook. She took care of Sharon, her niece, aged 2, for the duration of World War II.
Elva and Roy eventually divorced, and she was then married to Jack Lloyd for a short time. When her daughter Evelyn passed away she took care of her four children for a few years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Everett and Bob BeBord; both husbands; daughter, Evelyn; grandsons, Scott and Justin Guilliams; and son-in-law, Tom Averett.
She is survived by her daughter, Rosalie Averett; grandsons, Tom Averett (Sherry) and Dan Averett (Karla); granddaughter, Cindy Anderson (Cody); grandson Tim Guilliams; as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Mountain Hospice or Blue Mountain Care Center through Gray’s West Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave online condolences to her family, visit grayswestco.com.
