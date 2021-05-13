December 4, 1931 – May 5, 2021
Elvin Bernell Webb, 89, died May 5 at his son’s home in Mt. Vernon. Elvin was born December 4, 1931, in Copperton, Utah, the son of Delores (Nichols) and Hermann DeSouza. He was raised in Mt. Vernon, graduating in 1949. After graduating high school, he attended Eastern Oregon State College. While there, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1950. While serving in the Navy, he met his wife Jane Swartzentruver who also was serving in the Navy. On April 18, 1954 they were married in John Day. Elvin served over 25 years in the Navy retiring in 1974 as a Chief Warrent Officer 3 in Woodbridge, Virginia. After retirement, he worked as a civilian for the Navy until he and his family moved to John Day in 1979, eventually settling in Mt. Vernon in 1980. Elvin traveled far and wide while serving in the Navy. He was stationed in Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Manassas Park, Virginia; Taipai, Taiwan; Wilmington, California; Omaha, Nebraska; Sasebo, Japan; and Woodbridge, Virginia. He also served on several different ships during his service. Elvin also worked at the Pentagon and Navy yard in Washington, D.C. After settling in Mt. Vernon, Elvin worked with his stepfather’s painting business, taking it over after his stepfather’s passing in 1994. Elvin was also Mayor of Mt. Vernon for two terms. Elvin loved sports and enjoyed watching his son and grandson play as much as he could. He was a kind person to all. He had a great love for His Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and for serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was waiting upon the Lord to take him to be with family, especially his beloved wife, Jane, and daughter Cindy.
Survivors include children Tami (Ed) Lowry of Corvallis; Jerry (Kathy) Webb of Mt. Vernon; sister Darlene (Wally) Muzzy of Richland, Washington; grandchildren, Lindsey Webb of Los Angeles and James Webb of Mt. Vernon; great-grandson, Braeden Webb; step-grandsons, Robert Lowry of Sweet Home and Corey Lowry of Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jane; daughter Cindy; sister Hermalynn (Babe) White; parents Delores and Hermann DeSouza.
Arrangements are under the care of Driskill Memorial chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day. For condolences, visit www.driskillmemorialchapel.com.
Paid for by the family of Elvin Webb.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.