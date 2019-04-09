Oct. 30, 1949 - March 13, 2019
Emory Addison Moore, 69, of Vancouver, Washington, died March 13 in Albany.
Emory was born Oct. 30, 1949, to Emory Ray and Edna Josephine (Kirk) Moore in Pendleton. He was third of what would be four children, and was the only boy. He and his family lived in Monument, where he spent his childhood playing every sport imaginable, and graduated from Monument High School in 1967. Emory went on to play basketball for Eastern Oregon State College and was inducted into the EOU Hall of Fame in 2003 along with his teammates.
Emory hauled logs for many years and eventually bought his own self-loading log truck. Later, he followed his dream and went to Alaska to haul oil, gas and fish. He returned to Oregon and spent the last 25-plus years of his career hauling groceries all over Oregon, Washington and Idaho, proudly retiring from the Teamsters Union in 2008. He then worked with his sons and was a passionate fan for his grandchildren’s sporting events.
Emory was preceded in death by his beloved father, Emory Ray Moore, in 1956; mother, Edna Josephine Moore (Kirk); and sister, Darlene Gayle Boyer (Moore).
He is survived by his sisters, Anita Cork of Wasilla, Alaska, and Mary Jacqueline (Bud) Geer of Happy Valley; his children, David (Nancy) of Kenai, Alaska, Tracy Jay (Tammy) of Rexburg, Idaho, Michael Ray Price of Bothell, Washington, Mark Price (Sarah) of Lake Oswego, Kevin (Rita) of Reno, Nevada, and Kimberly Moore Streight (Stefan) of Oregon City; 18 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Emory was cremated, and his ashes will be spread off the bridge in Monument into the John Day River where he spent most of his childhood days. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Hopkins Demonstration Forest Everett Hall, 16750 S Brockway Road, Oregon City. All are welcome.
