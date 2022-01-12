Eva Jean Earnest Kidd, 80, of John Day, died Monday, January 3, 2022 at Valley View Assisted Living in John Day.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Marvin Norman Kidd and three children, Norma Russell (Jamie) of Dillon, MT, Dan Kidd (Jasmine) of Mt Vernon, OR and Cynthia Kidd (Brad) of Mt Vernon, OR. She also has one surviving sister, Imadell Moore of California and brother Marcus Earnest of Arkansas.
She also celebrated the lives of her five grandchildren, sister and brother Haley Olson and Damon Olson and brothers Dan Kidd, Jr, Trenton Kidd and Mason Kidd.
She was fortunate to live long enough to have three great-grandchildren, Emmie Reinstra of John Day and Everett Olson and Traisin Kidd of John Day, who were born in 2021.
Eva was born in Finley, Oklahoma to Forest and Sarah Earnest and was the ninth child in a family of 11. She grew up in Chowchilla, California and then lived most of her life in Redding, California where she raised her family. She and her husband became traveling camp hosts for approximately 15 years and traveled mostly to Arizona and Montana to be with various family members. After that they lived in Idaho for a short time, before settling in John Day for the past 15 years.
In her young years, Eva worked picking cotton in Chowchilla. She held many fast food cook positions and worked as a lunch lady at her children’s high school. She also served as a home care attendant. Her favorite job was at the University of Idaho Agricultural Experiment Station where she assisted in agricultural experiments near Parma, Idaho for approximately five years.
She joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1973 and was active in many positions such as primary teacher, stake missionary leader, and first counselor in the Relief Society.
She was a kind, generous and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was forthright and compassionate when it came to the affairs of her family and friends. She was a natural born prankster and jokester and loved pulling a fast one when she had the opportunity. She also loved to read, work crossword puzzles and do various crafts.
She had a special place in her heart for dogs and cats and over the years, she spoiled and cared greatly for all the family pets. She loved traveling the backroads with her husband with a cold Pepsi and peanuts and she was able to visit quite a few states and Mexico in her lifetime.
She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
A private ceremony with her immediate family will take place this week. Paid for by the family of Eva Kidd.
