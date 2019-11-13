Evelyn Joan Ray, 78, of John Day, passed away Oct. 31 at Valley View Assisted Living. No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Mountain Hospice through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To light a candle for Evelyn or to offer online condolences to her family, please visit driskillmemorialchapelcom
