Evelyn K. Ogilvie

April 13, 1920 – December 17, 2020
Evelyn Ogilvie passed away on December 17, 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her family; she was 100 years young. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Evelyn was born April 13, 1920 on the family wheat ranch, 17 miles south of Lind, Washington. She was the eldest of three daughters born to Carl and Lela Kelso. The family moved to Walla Walla, Washington where Evelyn attended elementary, high school, and Walla Walla Business College. Upon graduation, she was employed as the office manager for Teague Motor Company in Walla Walla.
Evelyn was active in the community, serving as secretary of the YMCA, president of the YMCA Businesswomen’s Association, secretary of the Blue Mountain Ski Club, secretary of the PNW Ski Association Teacher Certification Committee, Local Charter President, and state secretary of Epislon Sigma Alpha.
During the war she was co-chair of the Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce Victory Bells Association, promoting the sale of war bonds, and served as the office hostess for the Walla Walla Air Base social functions. She was a Red Cross Junior Grey Lady at the Veterans Hospital working with war casualties from the Alaska Theater of War.
On August 5, 1950, she married Carlos Ogilvie and moved to John Day where she joined the family business John Day Motor Company, serving as office/business manager and later as a partner.
Evelyn proudly continued her lifetime of service to her community and our veterans by joining the American Legion Auxiliary- Ellis Tracy unit #77 where she served as unit president multiple times and district president under 10 state presidents. She held many state offices/chairmanships and was the director of Oregon Girls State in 1974 and state president of the A.L.A. in 1987- 1988. She went on to serve at the national level as Foreign Relations VP, National Executive Committee Woman, Western Division Vice President, Girls State Committee member, and counselor at Girls Nation, just to name a few. Evelyn was a member and past president of the John Day Ladies Golf Association, Daughters of the Nile, John Day United Methodist Church, John Day Elks Club # 1824, and was named the S.E. District Elk of the year in 2008-2009.
As an avid Bridge player, Evelyn enjoyed playing Bridge well into her nineties.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Ogilvie of Beaverton, Oregon; granddaughter Alexandra Deuel of Missoula, Montana; and grandson Griffin Deuel of Beaverton, Oregon.
Memorial contributions in Evelyn’s honor can be made to the Blue Mountain Hospice or John Day United Methodist Church through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 2410 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, Oregon 97875.
