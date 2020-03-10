Feb. 2, 1933 — March 1, 2020
Fera “Chuck” B. Brown, age 87, of Canyon City, Oregon, passed away March 1, 2020, at Blue Mountain Hospital with his family by his side. Arrangements have been entrusted to Driskill Memorial Chapel.
Fera was born to Achilles and Myrtle (Boyce) Brown on Feb. 2, 1933, in Sheridan, Wyoming. He served in the Army during the Korean War. After he returned stateside, he married Carol Joyce Warnick on Nov. 12, 1953, in Forest Grove, Oregon.
He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting, fishing and camping with his family and friends.
He is survived by his sons, Tracy (Mary) Brown and Kelly (Leanne) Brown of Long Creek, Oregon; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Veterans Cancer Center or the Shriners Children’s Hospital through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To offer an online condolence to the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
