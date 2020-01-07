Fern Newcomb

Oct. 23, 1931 — Dec. 23, 2019
Fern Ardell Newcomb, 88, of John Day died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at home with her family at her side. A family gathering will be held at a later date.
Fern was born Oct. 23, 1931, to parents Jerry and Gladys Rowland in Amery, Wisconsin. She was raised in Springbrook, Oregon, and graduated from Springbrook High School.
Fern married Alvin Brown in 1949. Together they had two children, Karen and Jerry. They later divorced. In 1978 Fern married James Newcomb. Between them they had five children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Fern worked at Pacific Reflex signs for several years. She then worked at First Federal Bank as a loan officer in McMinnville before retiring in 1995. Years later, she and Jim moved to John Day to escape from the big city life.
Bowling was a big hobby for Fern. She also was involved in water ballet at the McMinnville swimming pool.
She was preceded in death by her husband James of 41 years; brother Bob; sisters Essie Rowland and Marion Shires.
Fern is survived by her son Jerry Brown of Dundee, Oregon; and daughter Karen Brown of John Day, Oregon.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Fern, the family suggests Blue Mountain Hospice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
