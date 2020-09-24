1935 - 2020
Francis Martin passed away in the VA hospital in Boise, Idaho, on Sept. 12 at the age of 85. He worked as a deputy for the Grant County Sheriff's Office and eventually for the Forest Service. He served our country during the Korean War. He will be dearly missed.
