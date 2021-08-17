April 8, 1944 – July 4, 2021
Gary Dwain Groen, 77, of Lakeside, Oregon, passed away on July 4, 2021. Gary was born in Houston, Texas, to Lu Verne and Oma Groen. After the death of his mother while he was still very young, Gary was blessed to have Mary Ellen become his mother, and the two shared a close bond until her passing in 2019. Gary graduated from Grant Union High School in 1962 and joined the Army. After being discharged, Gary graduated from the Oregon Institute of Technology with a degree in electrical engineering and worked as an engineer in Beaverton, Oregon, and Pocatello, Idaho. Gary was a diligent investor, which allowed him to retire at the age of 50 and spend time focusing on his two lifelong passions of fishing and rafting, which he pursued throughout the Northwest.
After being a lifelong bachelor, Gary married his high school sweetheart, Sue (Gohlinghorst) Kincaid, in 2004. The couple enjoyed having adventures in their motor home as they traveled all across the U.S. Even though Gary never had children of his own, he became well-loved by his six grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Gramps.” Even after the death of Sue in 2015, Gary continued to spend as much time with his grandkids as he could.
Besides his expertise with finances, rafting and fishing, Gary was known for his kind heart, infectious laugh and patient demeanor. Above all his hobbies, Gary loved and cared for his family and friends. Gary looked forward to opportunities to visit, being a part of family gatherings and spending time on the river making memories with lifelong friends. His presence at these events will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Cook Park Picnic Shelter 1, 17005 SW 92nd Ave., Tigard, Oregon.
