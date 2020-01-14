Gary Joe Hammons, 63, of John Day passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
A celebration of his life will be held later, during the spring of 2020, and will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Mountain Hospice through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To offer online condolences to his family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
