Aug. 25, 1956 – Jan. 12, 2020
Gary Joe “Porkchop” Hammons, 63, of John Day passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his residence with his loved ones by his side. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
Gary was born Aug. 25, 1956, in Prairie City, Oregon, to Joe and Gayle (Masonheimer) Hammons. He graduated from Grant Union High School in 1974 where he was the first state heavyweight wrestling champion.
He worked as a mechanic for Doug’s Motor Vehicle Repair in John Day for several years and married the love of his life, Celaina Tucker, in Winnemucca, Nevada, in September 1998. Gary loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and boating.
Gary is survived by his wife, Celaina Hammons, of John Day, Oregon; brother, Larry Hammons, of Hamilton, Montana; sister, Sissy Hammons, of Pendleton, Oregon; stepdaughter, Crystal Parks, of John Day, Oregon; stepson, David Parks, of Prineville, Oregon; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Gayle Hammons.
Memorial contributions can be made to Blue Mountain Hospice through Driskill Memorial Chapel at 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
