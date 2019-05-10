Gary Owens Sr., 66, of John Day passed away at his residence on May 9. Arrangements have been entrusted to Driskill Memorial Chapel of John Day. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Lukes Children's Hospital through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
