Sept. 4, 1941 – Aug. 8, 2020
Gary W. Bennison, 78, died on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Charles Hospital.
Gary was born on Sept. 4, 1941, in Burns, Oregon, to Howard “Smokey” Bennison and Virgie Nance Bennison. Gary was raised in Burns and graduated from Burns Union High School in 1959. He married Valerie VanWey on March 24, 1962. They had two children to this union: Ted Bennison and Tonya Bennison Fox.
He worked at Hines Lumber Company, LeRoy Jackson Construction, System 99 local delivery and line drive, Eastern Oregon Fast Freight as an Independent contractor and Co Gen Company in Prairie City, Oregon. When the mill was closing, he moved to John Day in 1984 working there until his retirement in 2006. He and Valerie moved back to Burns in 2007.
Gary enjoyed and loved fishing, hunting, riding his side by side Ranger and being around his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Valerie; sister, Nancy Ray (Garry); son, Ted Bennison, and wife, Beth; Tonya Fox and husband, Ron; and grandchildren Jonathan Bennison and Catherine Bennison. He was proceeded in death by his parents.
There will be no services at this time.
