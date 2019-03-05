Gary Wayne Domeniconi

May 19, 1943 — Feb. 23, 2019
Gary Domeniconi, 75, formerly of Canyon City, Oregon, and Napa, California, passed away from congestive heart failure on Feb. 23 in Vancouver, Washington. Gary was born in Napa, California, to Florence and Adolph Domeniconi on May 19, 1943, and considered John Day their hometown. A lifelong jack-of-all-trades, he was loved and admired by all of his friends and large extended family. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; daughters, Tracey (Mike) Domeniconi, Gina (Don) Gasser, Mandy (Rob) Olmsted; stepsons, Rob, Tom, David and Jason Olmsted; grandchildren, Aleigha, Haley, Jason, Becca and Nathan; stepgrandchildren, Kyle, Justin, Reilly, Ty, Aleena, Maddie, Aiden, Jordan and Scout; and one great-grandson and one on the way.
Gary was the owner and operator of Commercial Auto Electric for many years in John Day where he was well known for his fair business ethics, great personality and ready laughter. While living in John Day, he raised cows, goats and pumpkins. He was also known for his bright yellow Willy’s pickup that he built himself and his dog, Shadow, that went everywhere with him.
Gary was a loyal friend, a kind and loving husband and father. He was a humble man so requested a small memorial. His final resting place will be John Day, the place he loved and called home; he will be greatly missed by all. Cascadia Cremation and Burial is in charge of arrangements, 6303 E. 18th St., Site A, Vancouver, WA 98661, 360-213-2060, cascadiacremation.com or info@cascadiacremation.com.
