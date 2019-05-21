Gene Edward Norris, 76, of Fox, Oregon, died May 9 at his residence. Burial of his urn will take place Friday, June 28 at 2 p.m., at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City, Oregon, with military honors. A celebration of his life will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To offer online condolences, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.