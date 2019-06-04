Dec. 9, 1942 — May 9, 2019
Gene Edward Norris, 76, of Fox, Oregon, and formerly of Baker City, died May 9 at his home with his family by his side.
His graveside service will be June 28 at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery followed by a celebration of his life at the Eagles Lodge, 2935 H St. in Baker City, for family and friends.
He was born on Dec. 9, 1942, in Redding, California, to Ben and Amy Norris. Gene went to school at Haines and at Baker City. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1969 and was stationed in Germany. He loved to fish and hunt. His biggest love was cars — driving and working on them and creating his own from parts of many different vehicles. He went to a few car shows with family and friends.
Gene is survived by his wife, Betty Lucille (Hall) Norris of Fox; his children, Betty Jean Norris of California, Steven Edward Norris of North Powder and Cindy Sue Taylor of California; his sister, Helen Hammack of Washington; his sisters- and brothers-in-law, Teresa Mae and Glen Smith of Red Oak, Iowa, Robert Andrew Hall of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Lois Jean DeRoest of Nampa, Idaho, Jimmy Lee Hall Sr. of Baker City and Donna and Robert Ward of Baker City; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Amy Norris; a grandson, Tyler James Taylor; a brother, Ernest Norris; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Charles and Laura Hall; and four brothers-in-law, William Ray Hall, John Charles Hall, Robert Shum and Doug DeRoest.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
