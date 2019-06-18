Gene Edward Norris, 76, of Fox, Oregon, and formerly of Baker City, died May 9 at his home with his family by his side. His graveside service will take place Friday, June 28, at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City, Oregon, with military honors. A celebration of his life will follow at the Baker Eagles Club, 2935 H St. in Baker City. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To offer an online condolence, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
