March 3, 1922 – Oct. 17, 2019
Genevieve A. Winkler, 97, of John Day passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, at Valley View Assisted Living in John Day, Oregon.
She was born Genevieve Antionette Bogush on March 3, 1922, in Castle Shannon, Pennsylvania. Genevieve married Lawrence (Larry) Winkler in 1943. They had three children: Lawrence John, Jean Carol and Gail Lynn.
After Larry retired from a 30-year career in the U.S. Air Force they settled in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Gen worked as a civil service telephone operator and Larry worked as the maintenance manager for El Paso County. In 1989, a few years after they both retired, Larry passed away.
Gen moved to Mancos, Colorado, in 2006 to reside with her daughter, Gail, husband, Steve, and their three children. In 2012, Gen moved to Dallas, Texas, with her daughter Jean.
Valley View Assisted Living became her home in 2014. Genevieve enjoyed sewing, crocheting, baking and gardening.
Genevieve is survived by her daughters, Jean (Jim) Levison and Gail (Steve) Beverlin; grandchildren, Carly, Rachel and Isaac Beverlin and Andrew and Brian Iden; son-in-law, Robert (Myriam) Iden; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lawrence Winkler; son, Lawrence John; sister, Helen Bauer; brother, John Bogush; and grandson, Caleb Jordan Beverlin.
A memorial gathering will be held at Valley View Assisted Living at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Burial will occur in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The family would like to thank the personnel at Valley View Assisted Living and the providers from the Blue Mountain Hospice for all the love and care Genevieve received. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Blue Mountain Hospice, 422 W. Main St., John Day, OR 97845. To leave an online condolence for the family of Genevieve, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
To send flowers to the family of Genevieve Winkler, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.