Oct. 2, 1938 – Aug. 8, 2021
George was born in Armour, South Dakota. He was proceeded in death by his father, George Ziermann; his mother, Bertha Claussen Ziermann; and sister, Peggy Ziermann.
George started his working career logging at age 10, pulling one end of a crosscut saw with his father in the Black Hills of South Dakota. His greatest enjoyment in life was being out of doors. Whether he was hunting, fishing, logging or mining, it didn't matter — he loved working and being in nature.
In 1961, he moved to Eastern Oregon. In 1963, he would welcome the birth of bis daughter, Melanie, while working as a mechanic for Garrett Freightlines in John Day, Oregon. George was a master multitasker and had many projects going at any given time. While in John Day, he opened a secondhand store. In 1967, he opened his first storefront in Baker City, Oregon, featuring outdoor supplies and gun repair and learned the trade of making boots.
Over the years, George had store locations in Harper, Oregon and Pendleton, Oregon. In 2016, he joined Melanie in Prineville, Oregon, offering custom handmade boots, boot repair, leatherwork and custom sewing. The shop is also known as a great place for coffee and storytelling. George was well known for his custom boots, and after 51 years in the business, his talents will be sorely missed.
George is survived by his daughter, Melanie Ziermann-Marlow; granddaughters, Kandice Ziermann Magnuson of Bozeman, Montana, Laura Marlow of Arlington, Texas, and Courtney Magnuson-Burton of Baker City, Oregon; sisters, Mary Titus of Baker City, Oregon, and Francis Satter of Rapid City, South Dakota; and his love, Dolly Fuge, of Prineville, Oregon.
Following George’s wishes, there will be no services.
