April 1, 1952 – Aug. 21, 2019
Georgeanne “George” Williams, much loved and cherished, left us on Aug. 21 at 12:45 a.m.
George was born on April 1, 1952, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Boe and Merle Workman. George was raised in Bates, Oregon. She attended Bates Elementary through the eighth grade and then on to Prairie City for high school; she graduated in 1970. She went on to attend Blue Mountain Community College.
In 1973, she met and married Jerry Smith of John Day. They had two sons, Joe and John. They later divorced, and she moved to Pendleton.
In 1981, George met Terry Williams, her true love and best friend. They were married in 1982 and settled in Bend, Oregon.
In 1992, George and Terry relocated to Austin, Oregon. While living in Austin, George went to work for the Grant County Senior Program. She served as program manager for 20 years, traveling the county giving her love, guidance and support to all she touched.
In 2014, George and Terry moved to Prairie City, Oregon.
Above all, George loved her family and would seize any moment to have fun with them. She loved growing flowers, her garden, fishing and traveling. She had a sweet tooth for Almond Roca and gambling.
George is survived by her husband, Terry Williams of Prairie City; and sons, Joe Smith of Prosser, Washington, and John Smith of Redmond, Oregon. She is also survived by brothers Charlie and Mike Workman of Prairie City, Pat Workman of Wasilla, Alaska; and sister, Jenny Lynn Workman of Canyon City. George leaves seven cherished grandchildren; beloved dog Sidney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Boe and Merle Workman; and sister, Nancy Workman Purvine.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
