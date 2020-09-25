Jan. 8, 1937 - Sept. 12, 2020
Giles Edward "Ed" Lindstrom met his wife, Ilona, in Dayville, Oregon, where they were married on June 18, 1960. They were married for 60 years.
Ed had a master's degree, from Stanford University, in mechanical engineering. He spent 32 years designing jet engine parts. He retired at 55 years of age. He then proceeded to spend the next 11 years volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, and 15 years volunteering, with his wife, Ilona, at Montlure Presbyterian Church Camp in Greer, Arizona.
He loved hunting, fishing, hiking, biking, skiing and snowboarding. He rode his bicycle 16 miles, round trip, to his work for 22 years. He was a member of Mission del Sol Presbyterian Church in Tempe, Arizona, and attended Community Presbyterian in Pinetop, Arizona.
The family spent the summers at the cabin that he designed and the family built in Pinetop, Arizona. The cabin was also used for many skiing/snowboarding trips.
Ed is survived by his wife, Ilona Lindstrom; son James (Darin Lowery) Lindstrom; daughter Lorna (Scott) Rischmueller; grandsons Zane Lindstrom and Scott (Daphne) Fike; granddaughter Erica (Sam) Felker; great-grandson Lex Felker; great-granddaughter Ruby Felker; sister Jeri (Dee) Kula; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Olga Lindstrom; sisters Lorna Thompson and Carol Muser; daughter-in-law Barbara Lindstrom; and son Edward Lindstrom. He was a loving husband, father and brother.
