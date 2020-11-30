March 24, 1922 – Nov. 14, 2020
Gustav E. “Gus” Peterson, age 98, passed away Nov. 14, 2020, in Redmond, Oregon. A private family urn burial will take place this December, with a memorial service to be held at the Monument Senior Center in Monument, Oregon, at a later date.
Gus was born on March 24, 1922, in Ione, Oregon, to Carl and Alverta (Wilcox) Peterson. He attended Dry Creek Elementary and graduated from Monument High. Gus served in the United States Army from January 1945 to November 1946. After his discharge from the military, he married Ruth L. Scott in Canyon City, Oregon, on November 7, 1948. Together they welcomed two sons, Pete and Lonnie. Ruth passed away Feb. 12, 2011.
Gus worked as a fleet mechanic for Columbia Power Co-Op from 1957 to 1986 when he retired.
He enjoyed collecting early day engines, tractors and memorabilia. As a volunteer in his community, he volunteered for his local fire department EMS services, search and rescue, sheriff’s posse and helped organize the five-year community reunion. Gus was also on the Cemetery and School Boards, was a member of the Oregon Tree Farmers Association, Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association and took pride in the Monument Senior Center.
Gus is survived by his sons, Lonnie Peterson of Central Point, Oregon, and Ture E. (Pete) Peterson of Terrebonne, Oregon; and granddaughter, Turice Ruth Peterson of Nashville, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Alverta Peterson; wife, Ruth Peterson; one older sister and two younger sisters; and his granddaughter, Marissa Peterson.
Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to a charity of one’s choice or to Monument Fire Department, Monument Senior Center or the Monument Cemetery District through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
