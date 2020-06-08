Dec. 22, 1959 – May 29, 2020
Harley “Jack” Askew, 60, of Mt. Vernon passed away on May 29, 2020, at his residence with his loved ones by his side. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Clyde Holliday State Park with a potluck to follow.
Jack was born on Dec. 22, 1959, in Yreka, California, to Claud and Vera (Baker) Askew. He attended Mt. Vernon High School where he participated in football, basketball and track. He graduated in 1978. After high school Jack enlisted in the United States Army and went to Basic Combat Training in Fort Dix, New Jersey. He served four years and was stationed in Germany as an E-5 Sergeant when discharged out of Fort Hood, Texas.
He worked for Tidewater Contractors Inc. as a heavy equipment operator for 16 years. Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, horn hunting, collecting marbles and looking for arrow heads.
Jack is survived by his significant other, Kay Bond, of Mt Vernon, Oregon; sons, Josh (Charissa) Moulton of Mt. Vernon, Oregon, Wade Keith of Sandpoint, Idaho, and Gary Moulton; sisters Niki Fisher of Payette, Idaho, and Helen (Dodie) Hunt of Mt. Vernon, Oregon; brothers, Harvey and Jim Askew, both of Prairie City, Oregon; and three grandchildren: Ryder, Weston and Jaxson.
He was preceded in death by his parents Claud “Joe” and Vera Askew.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
