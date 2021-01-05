Helen Marie Bogart, 97, formerly of John Day, passed away Dec. 21, 2020, at Spokane Valley, Washington. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021. Her urn will be interned at the Canyon City Cemetery in Canyon City, Oregon. Memorial contributions can be made to the John Day Senior Center through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To offer an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Bogart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.