July 4, 1923 – Dec. 21, 2020
Helen M. Bogart a longtime Grant County resident, came into this world with a bang on the Fourth of July, 1923! She joined her husband, Ken, in Heaven on Dec. 21, 2020, at age 97 years! She passed peacefully at The Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Spokane Valley, Washington.
She was active in the Episcopal Church in Canyon City; member of the Order of Eastern Stars; along with her husband, Ken, started what is now The Old West Credit Union in their home in Bates; was a Cub Scout den mother; leader of the Bates’ Majorettes; member of Bates Womens Club; helpful in many endeavors of the John Day Senior Citizens Center and its transportation program, often driving the bus herself when there was no driver available.
More important than all these, she loved her family and put them above all others including herself.
Helen was preceded in death by: her only love, Ken; her father, Ervin Harrington; mother, Allie; and sisters, Valoria, Irene, Eula and Elaine.
She is survived by: daughter Susan Kirkwood and husband, Jim; son Ken (Danny) Bogart and wife, Bruna; grandchildren, Robert Kirkwood and wife, Anna, Tanja Bogart and husband, Mark Durgin, Michael Kirkwood and wife, Rhonda, Wendy Ambrose and husband, Taylor, Chad Bogart and wife, Autumn, Julie Lake and husband, Daniel, and Candace Bogart; and many nieces and nephews. Helen had 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Service will be held in the spring of 2021 in John Day, Oregon. Place, date and time will be announced in the Blue Mountain Eagle.
