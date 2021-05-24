Helen Marie Bogart, age 97, passed away on Dec. 21, 2020, in Spokane Valley, Washington. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Clyde Holliday State Park in Mt. Vernon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the John Day Senior Center through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To offer online condolences to her family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Bogart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
