Feb. 26, 1934 – Aug. 11, 2020
Born in Quincy, California, Helen Marie Frazier had four brothers and one half-brother. She married Dean on April 11, 1952. Together they had three children: Deeann Negus, David Frazier and Donna Baughman.
Helen owned and operated a fabric store in John Day for 11 years. After Dean retired, they bought a time share and traveled. They rented a winter apartment in California, where they joined a local golf club for 12 years. Helen made a hole-in-one and received a trophy for it.
During the summer months, Helen worked at the John Day Golf Course. As ladies club president, she cooked many dinners for the club and tournaments to raise money for updates to the clubhouse and golf course. No service is planned.
She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
