Feb. 7, 1947 – June 18, 2021
Helen Marie (Seebart) Klabo died June 18, 2021. She was born in Burns, Oregon, to Roy and Berniece Seebart of Seneca, Oregon, Feb. 7, 1947. She married Robert Klabo in Seneca in the year 1963. She was a graduate of Grant Union High School and from L.C.C. in nursing. Helen’s career was mostly with United Pacific Reliance and Peterson Pacific Corporation, but these were just two of many others. But first and foremost, her life was family and many lifelong friends.
Helen is survived by her husband, Robert; sister Ruth Mary and Eddie McDonald of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; two brothers, Sam and Sharon Seebart of Seneca, Oregon, and Jack and Denise Seebart of John Day, Oregon; one daughter, Cindy and Ed Koch of Salem, Oregon; two sons, Bryan and Karen of Springfield, Oregon, and Brent of Creswell, Oregon; nine grandchildren, Melanie Brundidge, Christopher Brundidge (deceased 2010), Michelle and Chad Frederiks, Jacob Klabo, Stephen and Kaylie Klabo, Katie Koch and Scotty Snowden, Kayla and Harvey Spears, Zachary and Irie Klabo and Matthew Cochran; four great-grandchildren Kaelyn Dobson, Addison Frederiks, Emma and Ella Klabo; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A public visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at Springfield Memorial Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, she requested donations to Toys for Tots, 3106 Pierce Parkway, Suite C, Springfield, OR 97477.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
