Herman Oliver Keerins

Feb. 27, 1931 — Nov. 24, 2019
Oliver was born Feb. 27, 1931, in Prairie City, Oregon, and passed away Nov. 24, 2019, in Sherwood, Oregon. He was predeceased by his wife Patricia Anderson Smith, 2018, and sons David Keerins, 2018, and Ray Keerins, 1987.
He is survived by first wife Audrey Johnson Keerins Andrianakis Watkins, daughters Barbara Erickson and Mary Keerins, grandchildren Melissa Khun, Melanie Keerins, Kyle Erickson and Brent Erickson. Oliver was born into a Grant County ranching family and worked on the Oliver ranch for his youth. His personal cattle brand was Backwards K O. He later owned a tractor dealership in Nampa, Idaho.
He then graduated from Oregon Technical Institute in Klamath Falls. The family moved to Portland in 1963 where Oliver worked at Hyster Company for many years. After Hyster he owned and operated Captain Coyotes Bar & Pool Hall in northeast Portland, serving a great baked oyster special. Eventually his passion for rock hounding and lapidary work took over. He graduated from the Gemological Institute in Long Beach, California. He then spent time in Brazil mining amethyst, and exhibited at rock shows around the U.S. for many years. Opals were one of his passions.
Oliver and Pat (Patricia) moved to The Springs Assisted Living in Sherwood in 2014. They were both very thankful for the friendships they made at The Springs and for the excellent staff who treated him like family. Donations can be made in his name to a charity of one's choice.
