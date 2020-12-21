Aug. 31, 1926 – Dec. 14, 2020
Hilda Iris Langenfeld passed away at the age of 94 in Chandler, Arizona. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Hilda was born in Drewsey, Oregon, to William and Mable Moffet. She graduated from Crane Union High School in 1944.
On Dec. 13, 1945, she was married to Daniel Hugh Langenfeld, the love of her life. They lived most of their married life in Eastern Oregon with their nine children, and later retired part-time in Yuma, Arizona. Hilda enjoyed flowers, gardening, ranching, dancing, singing, animals and she was an excellent cook and baker. She was one of the first women to drive a school bus for the Mt. Vernon School District. She drove the school bus for several years.
Hilda was one of the kindest, hard-working, devoted, loving persons and a delight to be around. She had an infectious dimpled smile.
Hilda is survived in death by her daughters, Dana (Chuck), Cindy (Sid) and Lisa (Mark); sons Joe (Joy), Ronnie and Daniel (Jean); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister Mardell.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughters Linda and Tammy; son Nicholas; sisters Marjorie and Eugenia; and brother Robert.
Memorial (graveside service) to follow at a later date in Canyon City, Oregon.
