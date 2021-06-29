May 17, 1924 — June 24, 2021
Howard H. Bloxham passed away on June 24, 2021, at St. Charles Hospital in Bend, Oregon. He was 97 years old.
Howard was born on May 17, 1924, to Heber Daniel and Grace Henderson Bloxham in Layton, Utah. The baby of nine children (Bill, Sam, Vestal, Zettie, Ruth, Erma and two babies who died in infancy). School years were spent in Kaysville, Utah, where he graduated from Davis High School. He attended Utah State Agricultural College before entering the Army in 1943. He served during World War II in Arizona, Texas, Guam and was preparing to go to Okinawa when the war ended. While stationed in San Antonio, Texas, he married Afton Gransden on June 25, 1944, in Corpus Christi, Texas, and would have celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary the day after he passed away. They have four children.
Howard ranched throughout Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Utah for over 65 years. He always said he had the best job in the world. He spent his life loving what he did for a living, his family, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was a dedicated life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong faith in his Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a “man’s man,” fiercely loyal to his country and concerned about the disintegration of its moral fiber. He worried about the world that his grandchildren would grow up in. He was a proud patriot.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and one great-grandchild.
Howard is survived by wife, Afton; his children Dennis Bloxham, Mary (Rondo) Fehlberg, Mark (Judy) Bloxham and Nancy (Dan) Mullin; 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Mountain Hospice through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd.
