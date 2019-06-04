Ineta Gai Carpenter

March 11, 1936 — May 27, 2019
Ineta Gai (Brooksby) Carpenter, 83, passed away peacefully May 27, while visiting family in southern Utah.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in John Day with Doug Carpenter officiating.
Ineta was born March 11, 1936, in Kanab, Utah, to Eldon and Afton (Ford) Brooksby. She grew up in and around Fredonia, Arizona, where her family owned a small ranch.
She married Blair Carpenter Sept. 17, 1955, in St. George, Utah. Together, they raised eight children.
The Carpenters lived in Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming before settling in the John Day Valley in 1973, falling in love with the area.
She lived life to the fullest and loved being outside, horseback riding, gardening, camping, walking and helping others. Her family will fondly remember all their fun gatherings, especially at reunions and holidays. Ineta served in numerous callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including a full-time mission with her husband in the New Jersey Cherry Hill Mission from 2002-2004.
She went on to serve two more missions at the Church Family History Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, after Blair died. She was in the middle of her second mission there when she passed away.
Following the funeral service, she will be laid to rest next to Blair at Rest Lawn Cemetery in John Day. A luncheon will be held at the church after the graveside service for family and friends to celebrate her life. To offer online condolences to her family, please visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
Ineta is preceded in death by her husband, Blair; her parents, Eldon and Afton; and two sisters, Shannon Smith and Arcola Brooksby.
She is survived by her children, Rozanne (Allan) Mullin, Doug (Darla), Eddy, Merrily (Gary) Hatton, Christy (Alan) Crutchfield, James (Angel), Rodney (Rachel) and Nathan (Marissa); 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three brothers, Brant, Wade and Greg; and one sister, Launa Spendlove.
