Isobel was born July 8, 1934 in Kimberly, Oregon, the only child of Roy and Ona Mae Leathers. She married Robert William Neel in January 1953.
In 1962 she moved from Monument to Long Creek, Oregon, where she worked for Red Morgan at The Mountain Inn. In 1965 she moved to Prineville, Oregon, working at The Casino for Tom Norton and then Troy and Marilyn Fowler. Later she went on to work for Don Burson at The Club Pioneer.
In 1973 she moved to Missouri and worked for Harris Builders, Inc. until 1981 when she returned to Monument, Oregon, to go to work for Georgia Rae McLaughlin and Steve Holmes. In 1984 she went to work in Prineville for B&B Farms. Isobel retired in 2007.
She remained in her home on Lidstrom Lane in Prineville until spring of 2019, when she required nursing care for a short term at Prineville Regency Nursing Home.
In her younger years, Isobel enjoyed riding horses with her friends and ranch work with her parents and grandparents, Del and Belle Neal. Isobel shared many stories about riding for Kate and Dean Enright on the LS Ranch. She truly loved all animals.
In retirement, she spent her time making quilts out of old jeans for her family and friends.
She is survived by daughters, Jacki Groff, Jerri Tankersley (Butch) of Prineville, Oregon and Janell Hamilton (Johny) of Macon, Georgia; grandchildren, Tracy Stubblefield (Joe), Jeff Warren (Jennifer), Leigh Apperson (Tracy) of Prineville, Oregon, Shannon Broadie of McMinnville, Oregon, Chris Neel of Cordova, Alaska, Rusti Harris of Buckeye, Arizona, Bo Tankersley (Ashley) and Katie Bradford (Jason) of Tracy, California; 22 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by son, James Neel; granddaughter, Sandi Kay Clark; her parents, grandparents and many lifelong friends.
Memorial services are scheduled for July 4, 2020 at the Monument Senior Center at 11 a.m.
— Paid for by the family of Isobel Leathers.
