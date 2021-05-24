Iva E. Speelman, age 82, passed away on Dec. 3, 2020, at her residence in Prairie City. A potluck gathering will be held to celebrate her life on Saturday, May 29, 2021, home of her daughter, Elaine Livran, in Sumpter, Oregon beginning at noon. Online condolences may be made at driskillmemorialchapel.com.
