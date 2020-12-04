Iva Speelman, age 82, of Prairie City passed away Dec. 3, 2020, at her residence with her loved ones by her side. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to Blue Mountain Hospice through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Iva Speelman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
