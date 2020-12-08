Jan. 31, 1938 – Dec. 3, 2020
Iva Speelman, 82, of Prairie City, Oregon, passed away on Dec. 3, 2020. She was surrounded by family in the comfort of her own home with her loving husband, Ken, right by her side. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
Iva was born Iva Estella VanLeuven in Baker City, Oregon, on Jan. 31, 1938. She met and married Ivan Andrew in 1953. Together they had four children. Iva later married Ken Speelman, to whom she has been devoted for the last 44 years.
Iva is preceded in death by her parents, Della and Roy Howe, and her sister Pat Seigrist.
Iva is survived by her husband, Ken Speelman; her children, Ivan (Vickie) Andrew, Elaine (John) Livran, Valeria Andrew and her husband, Chuck Cason, Duane (Trace) Andrew; her stepchildren Rod Speelman, Kendra (Kaipo) Raiser and Scott Speelman; her brother Duane (Sherry) VanLeuven; and her sister Diane (Gary) Wright. Iva was also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as Grandma Froggy (because of her incredible collection of decorative frogs). There are also many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews who loved Iva very much.
Iva’s family would like to thank her dear friends Ed and Nancy Akers for their help and support over the last several months.
Memorial contributions in Iva’s honor can be made to Blue Mountain Hospice through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To leave an online condolence for the family or to view photos of Iva, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
