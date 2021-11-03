Nov. 18, 1931 — Oct. 22, 2021
Jack E. Howard, 89, a longtime resident of the Forest Grove community, died Friday evening, October 22, 2021 at Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville.
Private Cremation Rites were held at the Hoyt Crematory in Forest Grove.
Jack Earl Howard was born November 18, 1931 in Sacramento, California, the son of the late Edgar J. Howard and Jessie Marie (Stokes) Howard. He was raised and received his early education in Bates, Oregon, graduating from Prairie City High School Class of 1950. He then attended College of Idaho. After that Jack enlisted in the US Army.
He was a Veteran of the Korean conflict; he joined the United States Army on February 16, 1951 in Portland, Oregon. Jack served for three years, until receiving his honorable discharge on January 28, 1954 at the rank of Sergeant.
He had received the National Defense Service Medal; the United Nations Service Medal; the Korean Service Medal; the Bronze Service Star; the Combat Badge and the Parachute Badge. He was a medic in the 187th Airborne division. Following his Military discharge, Jack attended the University of Oregon and graduated in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science-Education.
Jack was united in marriage to Patricia Jean Galbraith on June 13, 1954 at the United Methodist Church in Prairie City, Oregon. After completing their college educations they moved to the Forest Grove community, where they have loved life since 1958. They moved to the Jennings McCall Retirement Community, in 2018. They celebrated their 67th Wedding Anniversary this past June.
Jack taught chemistry and a variety of sciences at Forest Grove High School for thirty-two years, until he retired at the age of fifty-eight years old.
He coached many sports including Track, Football, Basketball and he started the Forest Grove High School Cross Country program. Jack also served as a ski club advisor. He had a motto he shared often with his daughters. “I never give up on a student.”
Jack was a member of Habitat for Humanity; Fish Food Pantry having been one of the co-founders, the Day Break Rotary Club; as well as participating in community theatre. He performed in "Music Man" and "My Fair Lady." He also served as 4H leader for his daughter's horse interests.
Jack and Pat enjoyed travel of all sorts. They rafted the Colorado River, backpacked and hiked many a trail and mountain. They traveled to many countries, Canada, Mexico, Austria, Germany, Ireland, England, Kenya, and Tanzania. They enjoyed Peru, Ecuador, and the Galapagos islands. China, Tibet and Bali were highlights on their list of places visited. They spoke with strangers everywhere they traveled and 9 times out of 10 there was a significant human connection to people or places they knew and loved.
They traveled by motorhome and pulled their pop up trailer on many adventures. Some of those favorite times were spent at Death Valley, California, and Borrego Springs, California. Jack also enjoyed gardening, going to the gym, bicycling and sharing time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Jessie Marie Howard; his two sisters, Donna Edmonson and Marva Coombs; and his son, Dwight Jay Howard.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Howard, of Forest Grove, Oregon; his two daughters and sons-in-law, Gail and Michael Clary of Sunriver, Oregon, and Marilyn and Joe Rodriguez of Gaston, Oregon; and his sister, Sandra Burns, of Prairie City, Oregon. Also surviving are his three granddaughters and spouses, Alisha and Justin Carey, of Forest Grove, Oregon; Meghan and Michael Whitlock, of Hood River, Oregon, and Allison Rodriguez and her partner, Colton Underhill, of Forest Grove, Oregon; his three great-grandsons, Howard and Bradley Carey and Alden Whitlock; and many nieces and nephews.
The family suggests that remembrances may be contributions to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, 700 S.W. Campus Drive, Portland, Oregon 97239, in his memory.
A Celebration of Life is being discussed for the Spring of 2022.
