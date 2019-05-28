Aug. 29, 1943 — May 22, 2019
James Donald Douglass, 75, of John Day passed away May 22 at Valley View Assisted Living. Don, as he was known by most, was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Aug. 29, 1943, to James and Noxie Anne (Granger) Douglass.
He was a metal smith professor at Boise State University for 35 years until his retirement. Don enjoyed fly-fishing, bird hunting and riding horses. His passion for horses led him to meet the love of his life, Lee Ann Kangas, with whom he’d spend the next 20 years. Don served as a director of the Idaho Tennessee Walking Horse Club for many years. His hobbies included making one-of-a-kind handcrafted jewelry, which he is very well known for.
Don is survived by his life partner, Lee Ann Kangas of Mt. Vernon, Oregon; and his sister, Julia Young of Skokie, Illinois.
To light a candle in honor of Don or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.